Ryan Moloney (AKA, Toadie Rebecchi) is bringing his exclusive solo tour to Blackpool in 2024.

The soap star will look back on his 28 years as one of Britain's best-loved TV characters, in ‘Toad on the Road’ – An Evening with Neighbours’ Ryan Moloney.

What is Toad on the Road about?

From multiple weddings, a huge extended family, a controversial baby lie, the full monty, wrestling and more, Toadie has been at the heart of some of the biggest stories on the show.

And now audiences get to reminisce alongside Ryan as he reveals never before heard behind the scenes secrets, and shares his vision for some of the plots he has always wanted the lovable lawyer to be involved in.

Can I meet Toadie from Neighbours?

There will be meet and greet opportunities and a Q&A at the event.

When is Toadie from Neighbours in Blackpool?