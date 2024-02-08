Watch the video: Beyonce and Lady Gaga waxwork figures arrive at Madame Tussauds Blackpool
Take a look as Beyonce and Lady Gaga arrive at the A-List room inside Madame Tussauds in Blackpool.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
See what happened when the two new wax figures arrived at the Blackpool waxworks museum.
Watch as Beyoncé and Lady Gaga receive their final touch-ups from studio artist, Natascha Schnieden, and wardrobe technician, Lydia Robson.
Visit the official website to book a visit to Madame Tussauds or to learn more.