Thirty years of women's ordination to the priesthood is celebrated at special County service

The first Ordinations in Lancashire of female candidates to the priesthood took place in Lancaster Priory and at Blackpool St John's in 1994.And at a joyous service on Sunday, the 30th anniversary of that special day was celebrated by The Church of England in Lancashire at the Priory.

The service was attended by many from across the County including Rt Rev. Philip North, Bishop of Blackburn; Rt Rev. Dr Jill Duff, Anglican Bishop of Lancaster and the Mayor of Lancaster, Councillor Abi Mills.

It was organised by Rev. Leah Vasey Saunders, Vicar of Lancaster, and her team was to give thanks to the first pioneers who were ordained priest in 1994 and especially in this Diocese.

The full list of 13 ordinands from 1994 is Dorothy Hankey; Elizabeth Jordan; Brenda Parkinson; Sr Mary Jo Thomas (RIP); Margaret Jenkinson and Patricia Impey - all ordained at St John’s, Blackpool - and Kathleen Allen; Frances Edwards (RIP); Brenda Harding; Janet Heil; Jessica Turner; Rachel Watts (nee Simper) and Ann Wood - all ordained in the Priory.

Bishop Jill, centre with green, surrounded by women clergy who attended the service

On Sunday there was a Celebration of the Eucharist and the Celebrant was one of that first cohort, Rev. Canon Brenda Harding.

Brenda was supported by Rev Jane Atkinson, Vicar of St John’s Little Thornton (who was in the first cohort of priests to be ordained in Blackburn Cathedral in 2014) and Kaarina Leong, who will be ordained Deacon in June 2024.

Bishop Jill commented today: “Sunday’s service was a celebration of the rich variety of gifts ordained women have brought to the Diocese of Blackburn in the 30 years since 1994. As my colleague, Bishop Philip wrote at the time of his announcement as Bishop of Blackburn: ‘Female clergy in Blackburn Diocese are fully and equally part of the Diocese and have a ministry that is grace-filled and transformative’.

As a second-generation woman priest and bishop, I am especially grateful for these pioneers who went ahead of me; even before I had even thought of a calling to the priesthood or, for that matter, to be a bishop.

Bishop Philip. centre, and Bishop Jill in the procession at the start of the service

“I have loved seeing women across Lancashire and beyond find their voice, just as they are, and contribute in church and society at all levels. And it’s been a privilege to find my own voice as a senior woman over the last six years since returning to my home County of Lancashire to become Bishop of Lancaster. I am grateful for all - men and women - who have cheered me on.”

Rev. Kate Massey delivered the sermon on Sunday. Kate is Vicar of St Paul's Church, Stockingford in Nuneaton. She has been Dean of Women's Ministry for Coventry Diocese and served two terms as Chair of the National Association of Diocesan Advisers in Women’s Ministry (NADAWM).

Dean of Women’s Ministry for Blackburn Diocese, Rev. Lucie Lunn summed up the celebration saying: “Thirty years is, quite literally, a lifetime for some of the younger women being ordained into the priesthood today, but in the history of the Church it is hardly a moment at all.

“So this anniversary gives us real reason to celebrate the vocation and faithfulness of all women called to the ordained ministry in the Church of England. The contribution of those first called and ordained remains an example for us all, as we look back with gratitude and ahead with hope.”

The Vicar of Lancaster, Rev. Leah Vasey-Saunders, welcomes everyone to the Priory