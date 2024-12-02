There's no time like the present to buy a new home in Longridge

WITH the final countdown underway at a popular Longridge development, and stamp duty rates changing, homeowners are being offered the chance to wrap up a quick move.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four years after show homes opened at Stonebridge Fold, on Whittingham Road, there are now around 10 properties left to sell – all of them four-bedroom detached designs.

Recognising that those considering moving to Stonebridge Fold are likely to have a house to sell before buying a new one, Anwyl Homes has introduced part exchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the average selling time in Longridge is 111 days*, those who use part exchange could be just weeks away from moving.

The Anwyl show homes at Stonebridge Fold in Longridge

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell explained: “People tend to put thoughts of moving on hold at this time of year and then start again after Christmas, but that could cause them to miss out or face extra stamp duty costs. Some house types at Stonebridge Fold, including all of the three-bedroom properties, have already sold out. The good news is we have a choice of four-bedroom homes available, including our stylish show home, which will be ready to move into in early 2025.

“Part exchange could be the solution that allows homeowners to wrap up the sale of their current property and the purchase of their new home in as little as four weeks. There’s no need to spend time finding the right agent to list with and no risk of delays caused by a complicated chain. Plus, those who use part exchange are more likely to complete on or before March 31, 2025 meaning they’ll beat changes to stamp duty.”

The current threshold above which stamp duty is paid on homes in England is £250,000 for movers replacing their main residence and £425,000 for first time buyers. Those thresholds are due to change from April 1 when they’ll reduce to £125,000 and £300,000 respectively. This means, those who complete the purchase of their new home from April will pay more in stamp duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anwyl has a choice of four-bedroom homes available at Stonebridge Fold, with current prices from £313,995 for a Lymm style property.

The Oakmere show home is available from £415,000 with all décor, lighting fittings, curtains, flooring and furniture included.

The living room is at the front of the property, with an open plan kitchen, dining and family room, designed to be the focal point of daily life, spanning the entire width of the property at the rear, with French doors opening out to the garden. There’s also a study, practical utility and a cloakroom.

Upstairs, there are four good-sized bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus a family bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Along with stamp duty savings, there’s also the chance to lower energy bills in a new home,” Imogen added.

“Latest figures from the HBF** suggest those who move from an older house to a new one could save more than £165 a month or £1,981 a year. Plus, because our homes are so energy efficient, they’re eligible to be purchased with ‘green mortgages’.”

The homes enjoy a location that allows residents to choose their pace of life. Longridge town centre, including a Booths supermarket, independent shops and eateries, is close by, plus there’s easy access to the surrounding countryside including the Ribble Valley, Longridge Fell and Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

It’s also well-suited for commuting across the North West, via the M6 and M55 motorways. Stonebridge Fold is less than 25 minutes from Preston train station, while those who want to drive into Manchester could find they’re in the city centre in under an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show homes at Stonebridge Fold are open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 5.30pm and from noon to 5.30pm on Mondays. For more information see www.anwyl.co.uk/stonebridge.

** https://www.hbf.co.uk/policy/wattasave/