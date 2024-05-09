The connector between people and problems – how a local charity and Chorley Council are helping with isolation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The St Vincent de Paul Society (England and Wales), alongside Chorley Council, are bridging the gaps of isolation and complex health issues through social prescribing - something which has so far been a success.

Based in Chorley, SVP Chorley Buddies is a Community Support Project which offers a range of different services throughout the week from a Good Food Club to Digital Support sessions, a Community Cafe and even yoga.

This befriending community group has rapidly become one of the go-to places for Chorley Council’s Social Prescribing Services to use, which offers tailored and unique support to help those struggling with what they need the most.

Centre Manager at SVP Chorley Buddies, Hannah Sherlock, is currently setting her sights on their Community Cafe with the aim of taking it to new heights and being a fully operational cafe.

Chorley Cafe

“If we can make sure our café is running to a high standard then we can get more custom, and if that can happen, we’ll have better capacity to put on more events,” she explains.

“With more events comes more opportunities for people to join us and helps us reach one of our key goals of targeting isolation and helping those in Chorley and further afield who need it most.”

Based in Buttermere Community Centre, the Community Cafe is open every Wednesday with a cooking class in the morning and a craft club taking place in the afternoon. On Thursday’s the SVP’s Good Food Clubs is also homed there to offer dignified and discounted shopping for all.

Chorley Council’s Social Prescribers regularly visit the activities that are of offer, accompanied by those they are currently helping either integrate into society, helping with social situations, or just need their help.

Councilor Bev Murray, Executive Member for Early Intervention, said:

“Chorley Council is delighted to be partnering with the St Vincent de Paul Society and Chorley Buddies in our community support projects. Together, and within our wider network of community partners, we are making a significant impact by providing vital services to those in need.

“From affordable food through the Good Food Clubs, to befriending, shopping assistance, the community café, and low impact physical activities, our collaboration aims to relieve social isolation, combat food and financial poverty, improve health and wellbeing, and create a stronger, more connected community. As a council we are proud to work with such a brilliant organisation.”

SVP Chorley Buddies is part of the wider St Vincent de Paul Society (England and Wales) which is a thriving Christian voluntary movement which is dedicated to tackling poverty in all its forms by providing practical assistance to those in need.

2024 marks the 180th year of the SVP helping people across England and Wales.