Tesco announces extra support for Lancashire children and families facing hunger over the school holidays this summer

As the school holidays approach, Tesco is providing extra help to support Lancashire children and their families this summer, as part of its Stronger Starts programme. The initiatives are in response to the crucial need to support children who would normally receive free school meals during term time and are therefore at risk of missing meals during the holiday period.

Last summer, nearly a third (32%) of families with children reported sometimes or often being unable to afford balanced meals in the previous month, according to research from Trussell (1) and today, one in four children under the age of five are at risk of needing to use a food bank (2).

Additional research from Tesco (3) highlights the challenges faced in the school holidays. Last summer, one in 12 respondents said that in the past their children have had to miss meals due to financial constraints – a problem alleviated during term time by access to free school meals.

Pre-filled donation bags

This summer, Tesco will sell its pre-packed food donation bags in all large stores. The bags, which typically cost between £2 and £3, are pre-filled with healthy and nutritious long-life items and can be picked up in store and paid for at the checkout. The donated food goes directly to FareShare and Trussell, who will distribute it to charities and food banks to help families who need it most across the UK.

Last summer, Trussell food banks supported 391,000 people with emergency food – 143,000 of whom were children, and the charity expects to see continued high levels of need this summer.

Grants for schools providing food and activities

Schools are running holiday breakfast and lunch clubs to tackle the lack of free school meals and keep pupils fed and active. Tesco is supporting them by giving £200 gift cards to all 400 schools that are part of its term-time Fruit and Veg for Schools programme.

Tesco Fruit & Veg for Schools supports pupils in schools where there is a higher-than-average free school meal ratio, and in total aims to provide around 16 million pieces of fruit and vegetables. Over a school year, that’s the equivalent of 110 portions per child on average.

Round up at the till

From 25th – 31stAugust, customers will have the chance to round up their bill at the checkout to the nearest pound with the funds being split between FareShare and Trussell to support their work over the summer. Customers shopping online will also be able to make a monetary donation as they check out. Last year, generous Tesco shoppers donated just over £500,000.

Kids Eat Free in cafes

For families shopping in store, the supermarket will also be running its Kids Eat Free scheme in its 317 cafés across the UK over the school summer holidays. The supermarket’s cafés will be offering one free Kids Hot Meal Deal, Kids Breakfast or Kids Pick ‘n’ Mix deal with each item bought by an adult from as little as 60p, when showing their Tesco Clubcard or Clubcard App at the till.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said:“Too often, families with too little support during the holidays worry about their children's physical and mental health, particularly if they're not getting the good food every child deserves.

“If we all pull together over the summer, whether that’s popping a few tins into a food collection point, picking up a food donation bag in our stores or rounding up our grocery bill, we can make a difference to the lives of thousands of children, who, without support, could have a tough summer holiday.”

Emma Revie, CEO at Trussell said: “We are extremely grateful to our partner Tesco and excited for this year’s in-store summer activities, making it easier for people to support their local food bank throughout the holidays.

“It’s not right that so many families with children can’t afford to eat balanced meals. Our community of food banks distributed more than 1 million parcels for children last year, illustrating the unacceptable levels of hardship so many families are currently facing. No-one should need to turn to a charity for something as essential as food, and as we work towards achieving the long-term change needed, Tesco’s support this summer will make a real difference to families across the UK.”

Kris Gibbon-Walsh, CEO at FareShare said: “During the school holidays, families across the UK will be facing financial pressures as they juggle the cost of childcare and food and turning to their local community and charities for support.

“The food that we provide doesn’t just feed people, it provides a gateway to other services and activities that will help countless children to play, have fun and make friends this summer.

“That’s why the donation bags in Tesco stores are vital. Any Tesco shoppers that can donate an item or two to FareShare will be making a big difference to children and families this summer.”