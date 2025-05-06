Take a peek inside homebuilder's Readymade properties across the North West - this weekend
Readymade homes are energy efficient, brand new homes, with a high specification interior chosen by the homebuilder’s interior designers and a host of extras included such as flooring, saving potential homebuyers thousands.
Held on Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11 from 10am to 5.30pm prospective buyers can explore the homes available, whilst Redrow’s sales team will be on hand to provide advice and answer questions.
Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW, said: “The properties are ready to move into straight away, with no onward chain and everything in place, so they’re ideal for buyers who want to move quickly and easily.
“We are looking forward to welcoming prospective purchasers to our developments to showcase how we can help them to secure their dream property. Our team of new home experts are on hand to assist with an easy move into a premium home without the stress.”
Redrow will open the doors to its Readymade homes at the following developments:
- Woodford Garden Village, near Stockport.
- Redrow Hartford, near Northwich
- Tabley Park, Knutsford
- Round Hill Gardens, Congleton
- King’s Moat Garden Village, Chester
- Ledsham Garden Village, Ledsham
- Daresbury Garden Village, Daresbury
- Grace Fields at Hilton Grange, Halewood
- The Finches at Hilton Grange, Halewood
- The Grange at Yew Tree Park, Burscough
For further information about the properties available in the north west visit www.redrow.co.uk/northwest