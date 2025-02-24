Step into Spring and get fit at Rainbow Hub's Workoutathon 2025

Spring is around the corner and it’s time to step up and get fit at the epic Rainbow Hub Workoutathon 2025. Whatever your fitness level and target there’s something for everyone and you’ll be helping a local charity who change the lives of children with physical and neurological disabilities.

The 11th annual event, supported by TMT Construction, will take place on Sunday, March 23 at The Great Room, Preston North End Football Club from 10am to 1pm.

It will feature three hours of back-to-back energetic workout classes where you can do as much or as little as you like and you will be raising funds to improve the lives of the children with disabilities.

Our sincere thanks go to some of Lancashire's top fitness instructors including Gill Swift, Rachel Holland, Piros Ersek, Joanne Berends Sheriff, Sylvia Skinner, Rachel Burrows and Vicky Jones, who are giving up their time to run the classes which include Combat & Attack Mash Up, HIIT, Zumba, Rockbox and Body Balance.

Rainbow Hub Workoutathon Team 2024

There will also be a fabulous raffle on the day with tickets just £1 each.

Entry fees are £15 in advance or £20 on the day, you can book your place or get more information by visiting www.rainbowhub.org/event/workoutathon or email: [email protected] or ring 01704 823276

Deadline for online entries is Friday, March 21 at 12 noon.

Sponsorship is not compulsory but Rainbow Hub hope that participants will encourage their family and friends to support them in raising even more funds for the charity.