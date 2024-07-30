Stanley House Hotel & Spa celebrates 20th birthday with an evening of legends

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mellor, Lancashire – Stanley House Hotel & Spa is thrilled to announce the launch of its "Great Nights Out" event series, marking the hotel's 20th birthday this September. Kicking off the celebrations is an unforgettable evening with Blackburn Rovers Legends in The Glass Marquee, setting the stage for a year of spectacular events.

An Evening with Blackburn Rovers Legends

Stanley House Hotel and Spa is set for an extraordinary night as The Glass Marquee turns blue for one night only on Friday, 27th September to host four Blackburn Rovers legends: Craig Hignett, Chris Sutton, David May, and Colin Hendry, who together represent some of the best times in Rovers' history.

This exclusive event promises a celebration of football heritage filled with laughter, nostalgia, and fascinating insights from the players who have etched their names in Rovers’ history. Craig Hignett, a revered figure in the football world, will lead the evening as a special host. With his engaging style and deep knowledge of the game, Craig will guide us through a series of interviews, revealing our esteemed guests' behind-the-scenes stories and career highlights.

Ray Quinn

For £69, guests can enjoy a delicious three-course dinner as they immerse themselves in the evening’s festivities, including live interviews and Q&A sessions. For the ultimate fan experience, a limited number of VIP Meet-and-Greet tickets are available, offering an intimate session with Chris Sutton, David May, and Colin Hendry before the main event, premium seating, and welcome drinks.

Standard tickets include a three-course dinner, access to live interviews and Q&A, a silent auction, and photo opportunities. In contrast, VIP tickets provide all the standard benefits plus the exclusive meet-and-greet experience, premium seating, and a welcome drink.

An Evening of Swing with Ray Quinn

Adding to the lineup of spectacular events, Stanley House is excited to announce an Evening of Swing with platinum-selling artist Ray Quinn. This event will take place in October, offering guests a wonderful night of music and entertainment. Ray Quinn, known for his soulful voice and charismatic stage presence, will perform swing classics, accompanied by a live band. This evening promises to be a highlight of the year, bringing together music lovers for an unforgettable experience.

Stanley House

Tickets for all events can be purchased at https://www.stanleyhouse.co.uk/events/

Brief History of Stanley House:

The hotel opened for business in September 2004 and has since become one of Lancashire’s finest hotels, winning a raft of awards. The architectural character of Stanley House suggests that it was built for a manorial gentry family in the first half of the 17th Century. As such, it would have been designed to provide that level of hospitality deemed fit or appropriate to such social status in that period. Stanley House’s commitment to improvement never wanes. In 2010, the hotel revamped its Fred’s Brasserie and Lounge with a stunning glass extension overlooking the Ribble Valley. A brand new main entrance to the hotel complemented this. In September 2012, the hotel completed work on the construction of 18 new bedrooms and a luxury spa, making Stanley House a true leisure destination. Stanley House just keeps giving reasons to discover the hotel like no other…

