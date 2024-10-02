Show homes for sale in Longridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rare opportunity to own a professionally styled new home is being offered by Anwyl Homes in Longridge. The final phase of its popular Stonebridge Fold development is now on sale, including the two show homes.

They’re being sold with all décor, lighting fittings, curtains, flooring and furniture included, having been professionally styled by a team of designers from Haus Interiors.

Anwyl area sales manager Imogen Suffell said: “It’s four years since we opened the show homes at Stonebridge Fold. They’ve helped inspire dozens of people to buy a new home in Longridge, while also providing homeowners with ideas on how to style their interiors. For two lucky buyers, achieving the show home look will be simple – they’ll be able to move straight in without having to worry about decorating.”

The two properties have similar layouts. Both have the living room at the front, with the Henley including a feature bay window.

The stylish kitchen in the Oakmere show home at Stonebridge Fold

Each has an open plan kitchen, dining and family room, designed to be the focal point of daily life spanning the entire width of the property, with French doors opening out to the garden. The two homes also include a practical utility and a cloakroom.

Where they differ, is that the Oakmere includes a study on the ground floor, plus a detached garage, while the Henley has an integral garage.

Upstairs, both properties have four good-sized bedrooms, one with en-suite, plus family bathroom.

The Oakmere includes a hotel-esque main bedroom with en-suite; guest bedroom with white French style furniture mixed with soft gold handles and light fixtures; an urban themed teenager’s room and a younger child’s bedroom complete with bookshelves and bunting.

The Oakmere show home includes a study, perfect for working from home

The main bedroom in the Henley features a large framed headboard in a deep blue, with upholstered bench to the bay window. There’s also a subtle guest bedroom; a teenage girl’s room styled in fresh yellow and a child’s bedroom with a single bed, bean bags, toys and plenty of play space.

The Henley show home is available for early bird reservation for £400,000, with the Oakmere show home priced at £415,000. Prices for these properties may change when they’re released for sale.

Prices for the remaining three and four-bedroom homes at Stonebridge Fold start from £313,995.

Located on Whittingham Road, the homes enjoy a location that allows residents to choose their pace of life. Longridge town centre, including a Booths supermarket, independent shops and eateries are close by, plus there’s easy access to the surrounding countryside including the Ribble Valley, Longridge Fell and Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The main bedroom of the Oakmere has a hotel-esque feel

It’s also well-suited for commuting across the North West, via the M6 and M55 motorways. Stonebridge Fold is less than 25 minutes from Preston train station, while those who want to drive into Manchester could find they’re in the city centre in under an hour.

The show homes at Stonebridge Fold are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5.30pm. For more information see www.anwyl.co.uk/stonebridge.