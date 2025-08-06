Residents at Newton Heath Care Home enjoy special visit from MP Lucy Powell

Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Brookdale View Care Home in Newton Heath, Manchester, were delighted to welcome Lucy Powell, Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, for a special visit on Tuesday, August 5.

During her visit, MP Lucy Powell spent time engaging with residents, learning more about life at the 48-bed residential and nursing care home, which plays a vital role at the heart of the Newton Heath community.

The visit included a meaningful reminiscence activity titled “My Manchester Story: Local History & Reminiscence”, where residents shared personal stories and memories of Manchester’s past, ranging from cherished local landmarks to significant historical moments.

A display featuring vintage photographs, historical objects, and memorabilia from Manchester’s rich heritage helped spark engaging conversations between residents and their MP including resident Joan who is 102 years young. As the representative for Manchester Central, Lucy Powell found strong personal connections to the stories being shared.

The visit also included a guided tour of the home’s facilities, including its hair salon, kitchenette, lounge, en-suite bedrooms, garden and met Dillion, the home’s cat.

In addition, Lucy also offered residents and colleagues a guided tour in the near future of the Houses of Parliament which the team are looking forward to.

Karen Wolstenholme, Home Manager at HC-One’s Brookdale View Care Home, said:

“It was wonderful to see our residents so engaged and animated while sharing their memories with MP Lucy Powell. Her visit brought a real sense of pride and recognition to our home, and we’re grateful for her time and genuine interest in our community.”

Lucy Powell, Member of Parliament for Manchester Central, commented:

“I really enjoyed my visit to Brookdale View Care Home. Karen and her team go above and beyond in caring for the residents and giving them a fulfilling and enjoyable quality of life. Dylan from the team at Brookdale View, helped residents send postcards to parliament of the things they would like to see in care homes and in their community of Newton Heath, which they are all very passionate about.”

For more information about HC-One and care homes in your area, please visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.