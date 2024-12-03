Registrations Now Open for Race Across Lancashire: Inspired by Race Across the World

Lancashire Women have announced that registrations are officially open for Race Across Lancashire, a thrilling new event inspired by the hit TV series Race Across the World. This unique challenge will see teams navigate Lancashire’s stunning landscapes, historic landmarks, and hidden gems—all while raising funds for a vital cause.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting on Saturday 6th September 2025, Race Across Lancashire challenges participants to journey across the county without the luxury of private transport, big budgets, or GPS guidance. Instead, teams must rely on public transport, local knowledge, and their problem-solving skills to move from checkpoint to checkpoint. Along the way, they’ll face exciting challenges designed to test their teamwork, resilience, and creativity.

The event is part of Lancashire Women’s 40th anniversary celebrations in 2025. As the charity marks four decades of empowering women and families, Race Across Lancashire is just one of many exciting fundraising events designed to make this milestone year unforgettable.

Join the Celebration

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Race Across Lancashire is inspired by the hit TV show 'Race Across the World'.

Lancashire Women has been changing lives since 1985, and their 40th anniversary is an opportunity to reflect, celebrate, and continue creating brighter futures. All proceeds made from this event will go back into their services where they support women and families across the county.

How to Get Involved

Registrations are now open, and places are limited. Gather your team, lace up your boots, and sign up today to secure your spot in this incredible event.

About Lancashire Women

Lancashire Women are a leading charity, supporting an average of 5000 people each year in Lancashire to improve their lives and push through the barriers they face.

They offer support with mental health and wellbeing (1 to 1 sessions and group sessions), money advice and energy advice, and employment guidance. They also have a Justice & Safety team who work with women in the justice system or women who might face homelessness or domestic abuse.

Lancashire Women have five venues in Preston, Accrington, Blackpool, Burnley and Blackburn. Their support is also available virtually via telephone.