Readymade properties hit the market in Burscough

A SELECTION of properties are ready for homebuyers to make a quick move at Redrow’s development in Burscough.

The Readymade homes at The Grange at Yew Tree Park are energy efficient, brand new properties, with a high specification interior chosen by Redrow’s interior designers. They feature a host of extras included such as flooring, saving potential homebuyers thousands.

The properties are ready to move into straight away, with no onward chain and everything in place, so they’re ideal for buyers who want to move quickly and easily.

Located on Chancel Way, The Grange has proven to be a popular location with residents, offering countryside walks on the doorstep and the centre of Burscough just 10 minutes away.

A representative image of The Oxford Lifestyle

There are currently two ‘Readymade’ house types available at the development The Oxford Lifestyle and The Hampstead.

The three-bedroom Oxford Lifestyle boasts an open plan kitchen / dining area with a separate lounge, plus a utility, cloakroom and an integrated garage. The first floor has three double bedrooms, each with its own en-suite. The main bedroom also has its own dressing room. Prices currently start from £376,000.

At 1,850 square feet, The Hampstead is a substantial five-bedroom property. The ground floor has an open plan kitchen, family and dining area which spans the width of the house to the rear. There is also a separate spacious lounge, utility and integral double garage. The first floor has five bedrooms, two with their own en-suite and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £547,000.

Anna Evans-Kerr, sales director at Redrow NW, said: ““Our Readymade properties are perfect for those who want a stress-free move, as everything is already in place and all the design decisions have been made by the experts.

A representative image of the Oxford Lifestyle kitchen

“There are no onward chains so buying Readymade is the ideal option for those who want to make a move as quickly as possible. For those with a property to sell, we may be able to offer part exchange on selected homes or our Help to Sell scheme, which means our experts will take care of the sale of our customer’s existing property.

“The development is in a sought-after spot, with plenty to see and do in and around the town of Burscough, making it an ideal place to set up home.”

A third property type the four-bedroom Sunningdale will be ready for new owners this spring.

The Sunningdale has an open plan kitchen/dining area, separate lounge, snug, utility, cloakroom and integrated garage. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, two en-suites and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £471,000.

A representative image of the Oxford Lifestyle lounge

The properties at The Grange all hail from Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection and include a mix of three, four and five bedroom homes.

For further information contact the sales team on 01704 740635 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/the-grange-at-yew-tree-park-burscough-022548