Progress Housing Group donates £1,000 to a Preston food kitchen

A volunteer group led by the principles of selfless service and sharing food has been awarded £1,000 by a Lancashire housing association.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Guru Nanak's Free Kitchen Service for All by Sikh Volunteers (Preston), gathered the most votes as they pitched against other groups during Progress Housing Group’s Soup Dragon’s Den at The Rawstorne Sports Centre, in Freckleton.

They will receive £1,000 from Progress Housing Group’s Community Investment Fund to cook nutritious meals and hand out essential items such as sleeping bags and clothes to people who are sleeping rough in the Preston area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the evening, four other community groups and individuals pleaded their case why they should be awarded funding. They will each be awarded up to £200.

Members of The Guru Nanak's Free Kitchen Service for All by Sikh Volunteers (Preston) pitching at the Soup Dragon's Den

These were The Eagle and Child Bowling Club, community first aid group Chorley’s Angels, The Fylde Food Community Hub and a volunteer-led craft club, Laugh Live Love.

Dr Amrit Kaur, from The Guru Nanak's Free Kitchen Service for All by Sikh Volunteers (Preston), said: “We’re absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful for this win.

"We’re currently running from home with nearly all financial support coming from our dedicated volunteers. This money will help us purchase food, urgent winter essentials for people in need, such as, hygiene products, sleeping bags. We’ll also try to invest in hot food kettles, enabling us to serve hot vegetarian meals and hot drinks in these tough cold weather conditions. This funding will help us continue to provide not just food, but hope, dignity, and connection to those who feel forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was amazing to see other inspiring charities reminding us of the unique ways we all contribute to making a difference.

“We were deeply moved by the Fylde Food Community Hub, so in the spirit of sharing, we’ve decided to donate 10% of our prize to help them purchase Christmas presents for children.”

Diane Nash, Customer Voice Manager at Progress Housing Group, said: “Thank you to our five fantastic community groups for pitching your projects and for the amazing work you do.

“Congratulations to Guru Nanak who delivered a very compelling pitch and will be awarded £1,000 to continue to support people sleeping on the streets in the Preston area. Your food, compassion and support will be very much appreciated. And what a lovely gesture to donate 10% to one of the other community groups pitching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Big thanks also go to The Rawstorne Sports Centre, in Freckleton, for allowing us to host our event.”

Progress Housing Group is now planning its next Soup Dragon’s Den event in May. Applications will open from April.