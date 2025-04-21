Preston Entrepreneur Launches New PCP Claims Platform

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tom Riley, a digital entrepreneur from Lancashire with a background in SEO and user-focused web development, has announced the launch of Car Finance Claims UK — a new online platform created to help consumers across the UK check whether they were mis-sold a car finance agreement and, if so, begin the process of claiming compensation.

After years spent building websites and growing online businesses from his family home just outside Preston, Riley saw a clear opportunity to simplify how consumers engage with financial claims. The result is a clean, user-friendly platform that offers clear guidance around Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) finance agreements — the most commonly mis-sold car finance product in the UK.

Car Finance Claims UK is a digital service that allows drivers to check whether they may be owed money for a mis-sold PCP deal. Many consumers who purchased a car between 2007 and 2021 were unaware that dealerships and brokers were receiving hidden commissions — often increasing the interest rate on the finance agreement. These so-called “discretionary commission arrangements” have since been banned, but millions of affected contracts remain.

The site helps users understand if their finance deal may qualify as a mis-sold agreement. Car Finance Claims UK provides a simple online form where drivers can input a few key details. From there, the platform explains what a PCP claim might look like and what steps are available to move forward. It avoids the jargon-heavy language that many claims services rely on, instead offering clarity and control to the user.

Car Finance Claims UK Logo

Car Finance Claims UK is now appearing in search results for terms like “check if I was mis-sold PCP finance”, “how to claim PCP compensation”, and “car finance claims UK”. With more drivers realising they could be owed thousands in repayments, the platform Car Finance Claims UK gives them a straightforward path to explore their options.

As Riley explains, “The issue of mis-sold car finance has been around for a long time, but many drivers still don’t know they were affected. I wanted to build something that explains the problem clearly and helps people find out where they stand — without pressure, just information.”

The site is based in Lancashire but is open to anyone across the UK who financed a car during the relevant period. It has been designed to offer a reliable starting point for drivers who are curious about PCP claims but don’t want to be overwhelmed by legal complexity.

Car Finance Claims UK is now part of a new wave of consumer tools designed to make financial redress easier to understand. Whether someone is just learning about mis-sold PCP agreements or ready to start a claim, the platform provides a clear, accessible route forward.