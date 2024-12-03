Prestigious award for dedicated councillor

One of Rossendale Borough Council’s longest serving councillors, Alan Neal, has been officially recognised for his remarkable 37 years of dedication to Whitworth by the Mayor and Members of Whitworth Town Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a special ceremony at The Ashcroft in Whitworth, Cllr Neal was named an Honorary Townsman of Whitworth - a distinction awarded to only nine other individuals since 1980. The honour was proposed by Cllr Tom Aldred and presented by the Mayor of Whitworth, Cllr Gareth Baron.

Cllr Neal said: "This is both a great honour and a very humbling moment. I want to thank my family and the people of Whitworth, without whom this recognition wouldn’t have been possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rest assured, this award won’t deter me from continuing to work and support our wonderful community." Mayor Gareth Baron praised Cllr Neal's exceptional commitment: "Alan’s dedication to Whitworth over nearly four decades is truly inspiring.

Alan Neal with wife Janet and daughters Helen and Kimberly

He has tirelessly worked to improve our community, and this award is a fitting tribute to his unwavering service." Alyson Barnes, Leader of Rossendale Borough Council said: "Alan Neal is a shining example of public service at its best. His passion and efforts have made a lasting impact on Whitworth, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honour."