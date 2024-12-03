Prestigious award for dedicated councillor
At a special ceremony at The Ashcroft in Whitworth, Cllr Neal was named an Honorary Townsman of Whitworth - a distinction awarded to only nine other individuals since 1980. The honour was proposed by Cllr Tom Aldred and presented by the Mayor of Whitworth, Cllr Gareth Baron.
Cllr Neal said: "This is both a great honour and a very humbling moment. I want to thank my family and the people of Whitworth, without whom this recognition wouldn’t have been possible.
Rest assured, this award won’t deter me from continuing to work and support our wonderful community." Mayor Gareth Baron praised Cllr Neal's exceptional commitment: "Alan’s dedication to Whitworth over nearly four decades is truly inspiring.
He has tirelessly worked to improve our community, and this award is a fitting tribute to his unwavering service." Alyson Barnes, Leader of Rossendale Borough Council said: "Alan Neal is a shining example of public service at its best. His passion and efforts have made a lasting impact on Whitworth, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honour."