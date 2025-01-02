Premium homes go on sale in Chorley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The first selection of homes at Redrow’s new development in Eccleston are now on sale.

Located off Doctors Lane opposite Eccleston Cricket Club, Woodland Chase will eventually consist of 65 homes from the homebuilder’s sought after Heritage Collection across 7.5-acres.

Woodland Chase will offer residents the ‘best of both worlds’ with local amenities in the village of Eccleston and nearby towns of Chorley and Leyland as well as access to local green spaces and the surrounding countryside on the doorstep.

The first release of homes includes four-bedroom properties The Shaftesbury, The Oxford, The Marlow and The Overton.

A representative image of The Marlow kitchen

The Marlow has an open plan kitchen/dining area, with a separate lounge, utility and cloakroom. The first floor comprises four double bedrooms, an en-suite to the main bedroom and a family bathroom. Prices start from £465,000.

The Oxford boasts an open plan kitchen / diner, a cloakroom and utility, plus a separate lounge. Upstairs there are four bedrooms, the main with en-suite and a family bathroom. Prices currently start from £485,000.

Steve Jackson, regional sales director at Redrow, said: “We have already received a lot of local interest at Woodland Chase, which will deliver much needed new homes.

“The development will improve biodiversity levels overall on the site. We will enhance existing habitats including a pond, while trees and hedgerows will be retained where possible, including the large oak tree at the site entrance.

A representative image of The Oxford lounge

“We are releasing a small number of homes off-plan to begin with, so anyone interested is urged to act quickly to secure their preferred home and position on the development. Our Help to Sell incentive is available for customers with an existing property to sell, with our team of trusted agents doing much of the work on their behalf and streamlining the process completely. We will also contribute towards purchasers’ estate agent fees.”

As part of the planning agreement, Redrow will contribute almost £1 million to the community. With over £35,000 to improve the open space at the back of Larkfield and more than £100,000 to improve sports pitches and facilities within the borough. Affordable homes are also being built on site to meet local need, including one-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom mews homes.

A Community Infrastructure Levy payment of more than £640,000 will also be used towards infrastructure within Chorley, as well as a substantial contribution towards additional high school places within the catchment area.

Redrow will initially be selling the homes from its nearby Worden Gardens development in Leyland, where potential purchasers can meeting with the sales team and view plans and virtual tours of the Woodland Chase development and individual properties.

Show homes and a customer experience suite will open at Woodland Chase in the spring.

For further information on Woodland Chase visit www.redrow.co.uk/developments/woodland-chase-112830 or call the team on 01257 581698.