Pooling together in memory of WIlliam

A swimming gala in memory of 12-year-old William Magowan saw students from his two former schools go head-to-head in one of his favourite sports.

Pupils from Westholme School and Stonyhurst College competed in the annual Magowan gala.

William left Westholme at the end of Year 6 before the school became co-ed and joined Stonyhurst in Year 7. Sadly, William passed away due to an suspected asthma attack in October 2009.

Dan Barnett, PE teacher at Westholme School, said: “His big passion was swimming and the sports departments from both schools in 2010 felt that a way to honour his memory would be an annual swimming gala. The current sports departments at both schools are keen to continue to this tradition.

Charlotte Parker in Year 6, being presented the Magowan Gala trophy by Mrs Vivienne Magowan, William's mother. She presented the trophy.

“The annual Magowan Gala is always one of the most anticipated events in the Westholme Prep sporting calendar – and it’s friendly but competitive. This year Westholme dominated the races to win the coveted trophy, which will now reside in the prep trophy cabinet for another year. However, it is about so much more than winning.”

The gala alternates each year between the two school. This year, the schools met at the Stonyhurst pool on the 13 March, close to the date of William's birthday.

William's parents and grandmother attend every year. Before the gala, William's portrait is displayed for all the children to see, and a speech given about his life and what the Magowan gala means to both the schools so that each year the new generation can appreciate his legacy.

William was a much-loved student at Westholme School – and the area for outdoor learning was named ‘William’s Wood’ in his memory.

The date for next year's gala is already in the calendar – Thursday 12 March 2026 in the Westholme pool.