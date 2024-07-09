Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This Lancashire market has seen changes made to its refurbishment plans with work hopefully starting early next year.

Changes have been made to plans for the multi-million pound refurbishment of Rawtenstall Market following rounds of public consultations and the latest designs have been submitted to Planning.

Rossendale Borough Council’s Cabinet hope that work will start on the inside and outside market areas next January providing the plans get the seal of approval from the planning committee in October.

Initial work will be carried out inside while the outside market will remain open.

How the attractive entrance to the refurbished Rawtenstall Market will look. | Rossendale Borough Market

Once that is complete the renovation of the outside area will commence when the market hall reopens.

The latest designs have changed the mixed-sex public conveniences to a Males and Females with an additional baby changing unit.

An exit has been created at the rear of the building onto the car park and four spaces for disabled drivers have been included with a level access to the west of the building.

An artist’s aerial view of Rawtenstall’s revitalised market. | Rossendale Borough Market

The Stage 3 Report also shows the erection of a substation and switch room which will make the power supply to the entire market more substantial.

Only alcohol supplied at a central bar sited in the market hall will be permitted and the whole

approach to the frontage has been opened up to make the entrance more appealing.

In the market hall there will be an array of street food and fresh food stalls, such as a butcher’s and a fishmonger’s.

There will be a relaxed seating and dining area in a main hall which will be better insulated to

increase the comfort of visitors all the year round with energy efficient measures such as air source heat pumps and solar PVs.

Flexibility of the design will enable a small stage for live performances and potential for a big screen to be erected while outside will feature an intimate courtyard area and retail units helping the market be a welcoming meeting place.

Visitors will enjoy the mixed shopping and dining experience in the community area. | Rossendale Borough Council

A council spokesperson said: “Our aim all along has been to ensure the work we carry out enhances Rawtenstall Market’s role as a vibrant social hub.

“The market will remain a cornerstone of the town’s cultural and economic fabric bringing together a diverse array of local vendors, artisans, producers and retailers.

“The intention is to transform the historic building, which was first opened in 1906, into a well-designed and forward-thinking visitor destination.

“The investment will make Rawtenstall Market a sustainable thriving asset both for the Valley’s residents and for people from outside the borough.”

Rawtenstall is the third market the council is refurbishing over the next two years.

Work on Haslingden Market has already started and the rebuilding of Bacup Market should begin early next year.