Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures Announce Headline June 2025 Barnoldswick Show

Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures have announced a headline date on Saturday 28th June 2025 at the intimate Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre

Today Chilean-born and London-based guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Miguel Montalban has announced that Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures will embark on a ten-date headline UK Tour in 2025 presented by AGMP.

The UK tour commences on 22nd March 2025 at Cart & Horses, Stratford, London (The Birthplace of Iron Maiden) and will include a headline date on Saturday 28th June 2025 at the intimate Barnoldswick Music and Arts Centre.

Full show details and ticket links are below

Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures Official Poster

Speaking about the 2025 UK Tour, Miguel Montalban enthuses: “"I am absolutely thrilled to announce that I’ll be touring the UK in 2025, playing at some incredible, cozy venues that will make every moment unforgettable! Don’t miss out—grab your tickets now and let’s create magical memories together. I’m counting down the days and can’t wait to share this amazing experience with all of you!"

‘One of the greatest young guitarists around’ – Zakk Wylde

‘This guy is totally excellent’ – Mark Knopfler

“One of the Finest in London” Rod Stewart

Chliean-born Miguel Montalban

Miguel Montalban & The Southern Vultures 2025 UK Tour will visit the following venue:

(New Date) Saturday 28th June 2025 - Barnoldswick Music And Arts Centre

Venue Address: Barnoldswick Music And Arts Centre, 18-22 Rainhall Rd, Barnoldswick BB18 5AF