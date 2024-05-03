Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The next chapter for a leisure centre in Hyndburn is set to unfold as Hyndburn Leisure have successfully secured investment worth nearly £30,000.

Mercer Hall, which is a leisure centre located in Great Harwood, will benefit from funding provided by The Architectural Heritage Fund and the Community Ownership Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding means feasibility work can begin, which includes architectural drawings and business modelling, a crucial step forward in shaping a sustainable future for Mercer Hall.

Heritage experts Buttress, have been appointed to carry out the work, including suggestions made by Great Harwood residents.

Mercer Hall, a leisure centres located in Great Harwood.

Stephen Anderson, director at Buttress said “We are delighted to have supported this successful funding application and look forward to helping Hyndburn Leisure Trust, its partners and community, to now use the funding to consider the future of Mercer Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s such an important place and it is a privilege to be able to shape it’s next steps.”

A community-led group has also been established to shape the repurposing plans.

Mercer Hall repurposing group will build on existing community feedback, to firm up plans over the year ahead.

Joyce, member of the Mercer Hall repurposing group said: “I’m very privileged that my Uncle, Councillor Jimmy Dunn, Chairman of the then Great Harwood Urban District Council, educated me about the town of Great Harwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has many iconic buildings and places which I am pleased to say we still have with Mercer Hall being a cherished symbol of community spirit since its opening in 1921 and we are dedicated to preserving the spirit of Mercer Hall through the group.”

Local resident, Anthony Taylor said: “Long before discos and nightclubs, pre-second world war and well into the 1950’s, dance halls were the thing.

“Great Harwood had the Mercer Hall, and here at one of the weekly dances Albert Taylor met Gladys Horner who would become, shortly afterwards, Gladys Taylor.

Albert and Gladys Taylor on their wedding day.

“Mercer Hall holds many happy memories for my family, making it an irreplaceable part of our personal history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As an artist living locally, I would love to see Mercer Hall offer a collaborative creative space, where the rich history of our town meets the vibrant energy of today’s artistic talent.”

The repurposing group are asking residents to turn memories into momentum and share their stories and photos, adding further depth to Mercer Hall’s rich history.

Stories and photos can be shared by email: [email protected] or in person to Mercer Hall Leisure Centre, during opening hours.