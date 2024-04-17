Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Blackburn with Darwen Council has awarded a Bolton-based construction firm a large building contract for two youth hubs redevelopments in the borough.

Seddon Construction, who operate out of Farnworth, stood out as the best option to take on the £2.4m contract to revamp both Audley and Queen’s Children’s Centre and Darwen Youth Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Financed by grants from the government's Youth Investment Fund (YIF), the total cost of the two projects is expected to be £4.58m.

The choice of Seddon Construction as the contractor has been made in a delegated decision by Martin Kelly, the council’s strategic director of growth and development.

A report published by Martin Kelly: "Established in August 2022, the YIF is a £300m national pot of grant funding awarded by the government.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The aim of the fund is to provide significant funding opportunities for the out-of-school youth sector in Levelling Up priority areas, including Blackburn with Darwen.

"The YIF is designed to enable the improvement and/or renovation of existing youth facilities or provide direct funding to support the construction of new facilities.

A look at what Darwen Youth Centre may look like after its transformation. (Credit: Blackburn with Darwen Council)

After the introduction of the YIF, the council began submitting projects for investment and Audley and Queen’s Park Children Centre and Darwen Youth Centre were progressed for support.

In January 2023, the council submitted a bid for both of its facilities and were told that it had been successful and a total grant of £4,583,074 had been awarded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reports said: "The bid for works falls within the funding envelope for this programme which was presented and approved by the Executive Board on December 7, 2023.

"This budget will need to cover the Phase 2 Construction costs estimated to be £2.4m, spend incurred to date of £235,000, and all future other costs associated with this scheme."

£3.3m of YIF investment will be used to transform Darwen Youth Centre which will double in size over the next year.

Blackburn with Darwen councillors celebrating the youth centre's transformation news.

The building located on Knott Street will have new state-of-the-art facilities added including; a new creative workshop space, a recording and DJ studio, a gaming zone and multi-use spaces as well as upgraded outdoor sports facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another £1m will be spent to transform Audley and Queen’s Park Children’s Centre into a seven-days-a-week youth hub offering specialist mental health, employability and rehabilitation support.