Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Blackburn-based construction firm will be creating nearly 100 new jobs as work has started on a £10m metal plant which will be the largest in Europe.

Blackburn, UK – WEC Group, has announced the commencement of construction on a new state-of-the-art, 60,000 sq ft heavy machining and nuclear fabrication facility in Walker Park, Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company is a leading force in the UK's subcontract manufacturing sector and the new division is set to become one of the largest subcontract machining facilities in Europe.

This new development marks a significant milestone in the Group's ongoing expansion strategy and cements its position as the premier subcontract manufacturing business in the UK.

Located adjacent to the company's existing WEC Machining facility as well as the Group’s recently inaugurated Apprentice Academy, this new purpose-built development will support the UK's industrial capabilities in key sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WEC Group have announced their new heavy engineering division.

Steve Fitzpatrick, CEO of Machining at WEC Group said: "Our £10 million investment in WEC Heavy Machining and Nuclear Fabrication underscores our ongoing commitment to adding value to our customers’ supply chains and this consolidates our position in the UK’s number 1 subcontract manufacturing company.

"With this new facility, we are not only expanding our capacity but also enhancing our overall ability to deliver turnkey solutions for large and oversized projects."

The facility will be equipped with six large CNC machining centres, significantly expanding the Group’s existing capabilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Up to 100 jobs to be created when new production plant opens in Preston

Mr Fitzpatrick said: "The scale and precision of our new equipment are set to transform the subcontracting landscape, offering unparalleled services in the UK."

Steve Hartley, Group Managing Director, commented during the ground-breaking ceremony.

He said: "This expansion is a pivotal part of our strategy to maintain and extend our leadership in the subcontract manufacturing industry.

“We are proud to invest in not only our company's future but also in the economic growth of Blackburn and the wider region."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WEC Heavy Machining and Nuclear Fabrication facility is expected to create 60 new jobs including 10 additional Machining apprentices, further supporting the local community and strengthening the skilled workforce trained at WEC’s Apprentice Academy.