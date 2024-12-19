Manor Green Primary Academy celebrates UK Parliament Week with debates, learning, and a visit from local MP

Manor Green Primary Academy in Denton, which forms part of Focus-Trust, recently celebrated UK Parliament Week with a host of engaging activities designed to deepen pupils’ understanding of British values, democracy, and the workings of government.

The week was made even more special as Year 5 pupils had recently visited London and admired the Houses of Parliament as part of the ‘7 Musts of Focus-Trust’ pupil offer.

As part of the celebrations, pupils from across the school explored the structure and traditions of Parliament. Year 5 focused on the House of Commons, while Year 6 delved into the House of Lords.

They were captivated by the virtual tour, noting the shiny statues, stained-glass windows, and the regal atmosphere. Year 2 even joined the celebration by role-playing the Houses of Parliament, showcasing their growing confidence as speakers during their lively debates.

Manor Green Primary Academy pupils in London

Pupils learned about parliamentary debates and how they can lead to new rules, which inspired in-school debates on topics that matter to the children. From the youngest learners to the oldest, the pupils embraced the opportunity to share ideas, reason their opinions, and develop their critical thinking and public speaking skills.

The highlight of the week was a special visit from Andrew Gwynne MP, the local Member of Parliament for Denton and Reddish, and now The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Prevention.

The school council invited him to share insights into his role in government, the traditions of Parliament, and his journey from being a local councillor to becoming an MP.

In preparation for the visit, pupils had brainstormed ways to improve their local area, sharing suggestions such as:

Organising community litter-picking initiatives

Creating safer road crossings

Increasing police patrols to enhance community safety

Manor Green Primary Academy’s celebration of UK Parliament Week not only brought the workings of democracy to life but also inspired pupils to think critically about the world around them and how they can contribute to their communities.

Commenting on the celebrations, Victoria Saville, Principal at Manor Green Primary Academy, said: “Engaging with UK Parliament Week is an important way for our pupils to understand the values and processes of democracy.

“Seeing our pupils debate, share ideas, and speak with confidence is a reminder of the bright futures ahead for these young leaders. Who knows? We may even have a future MP or two in our midst!”

Manor Green Primary Academy forms part of Focus-Trust, a charitable primary school trust based in the North-West of England and West Yorkshire that aims to provide great schools at the heart of communities where children flourish, achieve, and succeed.