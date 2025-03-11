Longridge Hall supports local community with dementia workshop

Longridge Hall Care Home in Preston, part of Sandstone Care, hosted a free Dementia Care Workshop at Longridge Golf Club, providing vital support and expert insights for caregivers and those keen to learn more about dementia care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interactive session covered a range of essential topics designed to help attendees navigate the challenges of dementia care, including:

· Effective communication techniques.

· Understanding and managing behavioural changes.

Attendees at the dementia care workshop

· Creating a safe and supportive home environment.

The workshop featured expert speakers who shared practical advice and strategies to enhance the quality of care for individuals living with dementia. Attendees also had the chance to connect with others facing similar experiences, fostering a sense of community and shared understanding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were thrilled by the positive response to our Dementia Care Workshop,” said Tracey Hartley, Home Manager at Longridge Hall. “At Sandstone Care, we are dedicated to supporting those caring for individuals with dementia, and it was wonderful to see so many people engaged in learning and sharing experiences. The knowledge gained from this session will make a real difference in their caregiving journey.”

Longridge Hall Care Home is committed to providing ongoing support and resources to families affected by dementia. The success of this event highlights the importance of accessible information and community engagement in improving dementia care. Feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for the valuable insights and practical guidance offered.