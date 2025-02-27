Local Primary School Boosted by £5,000 Donation

Hesketh-with-Becconsall All Saints Church of England Primary School is celebrating after receiving a £5,000 donation from housebuilder Persimmon.

The donation comes after Katy Wright applied to Persimmons Community Champions initiative on behalf of the Friends of All Saints Hesketh Bank.

Headteacher Rachael Ainsworth was on hand recently to formally receive the cheque from Persimmon Lancashire Sales Director, Ani Abbott, in the presence of Councillor Julian Finch, The Mayor of West Lancashire.

Funds will go toward the schools’ ambition of building a multi-use games area that will include football goals and basketball nets for pupils to enjoy.

Cheque for £5,000 being presented to pupils at the school

Rachael Ainsworth, Headteacher at Hesketh-with-Becconsall All Saints Church of England Primary School, said: “On behalf of everyone at our school, I want to say a big thank you to Persimmon for their donation.

“A new multi-use games area will transform our schools’ outdoor space and create so many more opportunities for our pupils to learn, play and develop. We can’t wait to see our plans come to fruition.”

Councillor Julian Finch, Mayor of West Lancashire, commented: “It is wonderful to see the children excited about the prospect of a multi-use games area.

“I recognise how important it is for these young people to be able to play together outdoors, this wonderful project will enable them to do so while keeping active and also having fun.”

Ani Abbott, Sales Director at Persimmon Lancashire, added: “At Persimmon we are committed to having a positive impact on the next generation through supporting our local communities, and I hope this donation does just that.

“It was great to see how excited and engaged the pupils are about their new multi-use games area, and I wish all involved the very best as the project progresses.”