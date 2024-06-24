Lancashire company appointed to deliver low carbon solution for Network Rail
and live on Freeview channel 276
The main contractor, Balfour Beatty, approached Aquaspira with a request to provide a proposal for an efficient, low carbon solution for a Network Rail culvert alongside a rail embankment at Hook in Hampshire.
Sub-contractor DDL installed a dam at each end of the fast-flowing river below the rail line at Hook in Hampshire. This created a 40-metre-long channel to facilitate the delivery of a new 26-metre buried culvert.
Needing to overcome the challenge of an incredibly confined space, two lines of Aquaspira 1,650mm composite steel reinforced (CSR) pipe manufactured at the company's Lancashire base were used. Laid once the water had been pumped out and a metre of silt removed from the riverbed, once backfilled an access road was installed to provide Network Rail plant access to the above railway line.
With Aquaspira CSR pipe the embodied factory gate and transport carbon was reduced by 48% (12.4T CO₂e¹) when compared to a traditional rigid pipe solution. The lightweight pipes also increased site safety and reduced site installation time.
The steel reinforced pipes were designed to withstand the weight of trains, so Aquaspira is delighted to have been selected to deliver the ideal solution for this challenging job.
Gareth Green, Aquaspira’s project manager, explained: “The existing open culvert was relatively narrow, so maximising the capacity of the new piped culvert within the available width was crucial.
“Aquaspira CSR pipes were specified as, with their 43mm thick wall, the pipe’s footprint width was less than 3.8m and, as each pipe weighs less than 250 kgs, they could be handled and installed with small site machines. This, coupled with the push-fit joints and integral seals enabled quick and simple joining of them within a limited working space, dramatically shortening the programme time.”
Josh Moore, DDL Works Manager, added: “The Aquaspira service and product was excellent. The 1650mm OD pipes were the largest I have installed, and it was made so simple through their design and self-explanatory installation guide provided, along with assistance via phone call at any moment required. I would 100 per cent recommend you to any client or customer and look forward to working alongside again in the future.”
Aquaspira is on a mission to deliver low carbon construction solutions. The Lancashire-based company has been investing extensively in research and development which has seen the use of recycled materials in its products increased, as well as using solar power in the manufacturing process to further de-carbonise.
The company is working with the University of Birmingham to develop a digital twin to improve design and to investigate the use of recycled materials for backfill to further reduce carbon usage in the construction sector and use sensors in pipes for long-term monitoring and maintenance. This research can make a huge step-change in helping the construction sector achieve Government de-carbonisation targets.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.