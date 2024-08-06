Lancashire charity providing help during cost of living crisis

SVP Chorley Buddies sits at the forefront of the Cost-of-Living Crisis where it provides vital support to those in need within the local community.

A recent study highlighted by the Civil Society reports how a quarter of people used small charities to help alleviate the pressures brought about by the rising costs of living.

As part of this survey, 15% of people noted how they had to turn to a small charity to help, as they felt they had no other option. With a third of people reporting using community-based food banks, and a quarter relying on these services as often as once a week.

Small, locally based projects, such as SVP Chorley Buddies is one of those charities sitting on the front-line offering a food club service 5 days a week in different locations across the area.

Chorley Cafe

A fee of £10 is paid to join, with each shop then costing £5 where shoppers can then stock up on everyday essentials such as food toiletries and pet supplies.

So much more than just a societal lifeline, SVP Chorley Buddies last year saved over 50 tonnes of food, which is the equivalent of 119,150 meals, 780kg of pet food, and 380kg of toiletries going to landfill.

Despite their food club, SVP Chorley Buddies also offers support and outreach to anyone in the local area who may be struggling and change their services on offer to meet with local needs.

A free uniform event will be held later this month to ensure that no child is left out, wellbeing events take place across Chorley, but one thing that they pride themselves on, is if someone is in need – they can help.

“If we don’t specifically advertise something that you’re looking for then please just get in touch and we can help. Or if we can’t, we can direct you in the direction of someone who can help,” explain Centre Manager Hannah Sherlock.

“We’ve recently been helping a local Dad who needed some help understanding legal letters. We’ve also just provided a cot and bed for a young mum who had nothing for her children to sleep in.

“Just know that if you need help, we are here for and we will always help.”

The need for SVP Chorley Buddies services are constantly increasing, in April last year, 2,777 people were helped which took a sharp increase compared to April this year where, 4,339 people were helped – a increase of more than 56%.