Join the Fun — Free Summer Fair at Coniston House Care Home on 20th of July!

On Sunday 20th July 2025, from 11am to 3pm, we’re throwing open our garden gates for a fantastic Summer Fair for residents, families and our local community — and we’d love to spread the word through your brilliant community news and events listings.

We’re reaching out from Coniston House Care Home in Chorley with a heart-warming event that we hope you’ll help us shout about!

What’s happening?

Bouncy castle

Join us for a Fantastic Summer Fair! Sunday 20th of July, 11 AM - 3 PM.

Tombola, games & prizes

Face painting

BBQ, food & drinks

Stalls and lots more!

It’s a free event and open to everyone — a perfect summer day out for families, children, and neighbours.

We’re also appealing for donations for our tombola and game prizes — it’s a lovely way to connect with the community and support a good cause.

Events like this are so important for our residents, bringing everyone together for smiles, laughter and lasting memories.

You’re warmly invited to pop down on the day — we’d love to see you there!

20th of July | 11AM-3PM | Coniston House, Coniston Road, Chorley, PR7 2JA

Free entry, big smiles, great memories!

