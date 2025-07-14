Join the Fun — Free Summer Fair at Coniston House Care Home on 20th of July!
We’re reaching out from Coniston House Care Home in Chorley with a heart-warming event that we hope you’ll help us shout about!
What’s happening?
Bouncy castle
Tombola, games & prizes
Face painting
BBQ, food & drinks
Stalls and lots more!
It’s a free event and open to everyone — a perfect summer day out for families, children, and neighbours.
We’re also appealing for donations for our tombola and game prizes — it’s a lovely way to connect with the community and support a good cause.
Events like this are so important for our residents, bringing everyone together for smiles, laughter and lasting memories.
You’re warmly invited to pop down on the day — we’d love to see you there!
20th of July | 11AM-3PM | Coniston House, Coniston Road, Chorley, PR7 2JA
Free entry, big smiles, great memories!