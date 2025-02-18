High Sheriff of Lancashire and Mayor of Pendle visit local youth employment project.

High Sheriff of Lancashire, Helen Bingley OBE JP DL, received a tour of the YES Hub's Bike Workshop

The Pendle YES Hub, a Youth Employment and Support service for young people based in Nelson, recently showcased their services to the High Sheriff of Lancashire Helen Bingley OBE JP DL and the Mayor of Pendle Councillor Mohammad Aslam.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visit offered a first-hand look at the provision which the Hub and its partners provide to young people aged 16-24 who are not in education, employment or training. During their visit, the High Sherriff and Mayor were able to participate in activities alongside the Hub’s participants, such as table tennis and guitar lessons delivered by volunteer and young person Aaron Hipgrave-Lewis, before taking a tour of the Hub’s Bike Workshop delivered in partnership with Active Cycles.

In recognition of the Pendle YES Hub's dedication to empowering local youth, the High Sheriff and Mayor presented Youth Engagement Workers Shunem Shamshad and Mehvish Ashraf and Project Lead Dave Marshall with 'Helping the Local Community Awards.' The Award comes just shy of Pendle YES Hub’s fourth birthday, where it will also be celebrating supporting 1450 participants since it began in 2021, helping 262 young people into employment.Councillor Mohammad Aslam spoke highly of his visit, saying “As Mayor of Pendle, it was an honour and a privilege to visit Pendle YES Hub on 7th February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I very much welcomed the invitation to attend from The High Sheriff of Lancashire, Helen Bingley OBE, and Active Lancashire. David Marshall, Pendle YES Hub Lead, and Adrian Leather, Active Lancashire CEO, gave a very informative tour of The Hub, including an update on all the excellent work taking place there.“It was useful also to speak with members of the Pendle YES Hub team, DWP colleagues and some of the young people who have benefitted from attending The Hub. Pendle YES Hub really has a positive impact on people’s lives.”The High Sherriff of Lancashire, Helen Bingley OBE JP DL, added “When I was invited to visit Pendle YES Hub on Friday I had no idea just how important this place on the high street is for young people from Pendle and beyond. I had the pleasure of meeting people from all aspects of this rich project: Board members, staff, partners from DWP and Pendle Council, including the Mayor, and the most important the people who benefit from what the YES hub provides.

Volunteer and former participant, Aaron Hipgrave-Lewis (left) delivers guitar lessons once a week at the YES Hub.

“Dave Marshall his team and partners have developed a unique service that works with 16 to 24 year olds who are looking for work and may be facing homelessness, domestic abuse, poor nutrition, need to learn to write a CV and develop interview skills. The team at YES support these young people to become active and through an active life style to boost their skills, wellbeing and confidence, to go on and succeed in their journey and become ambassadors for Pendle YES hub, ultimately returning to help others.

“I left feeling uplifted by what I saw and heard and by experiencing the project for myself – including becoming active on the bikes in the basement, which are refurbished and sold at low coast to people who otherwise could not afford a bike and would therefore not be active. Thank you YES team for all you are doing for so many young people who need what you are providing.”

Pendle YES Hub’s provision extends beyond employment and training support, also offering mental and physical wellbeing activities, money management advice and help for those facing homelessness. The YES Hub works alongside various local stakeholders and partners to deliver its provision, including Positive Action in the Community and the Department for Work and Pensions. The YES Hub is ran by Active Lancashire on behalf of Pendle Borough Council, and receives funding through the Nelson Town Deal, and is open 10AM – 4PM Monday to Friday.

For more information about Pendle YES Hub or to access its services, please email [email protected] or call 07465 759911