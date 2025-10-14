Harrison Drury expands commercial property team in Clitheroe with two new hires

Catherine Landale, Saher Qarini and Nicola Beneduce.

Lancashire law firm Harrison Drury has bolstered its commercial property offering in Clitheroe with the appointment of two new solicitors, Catherine Landale and Saher Qarini.

Catherine, who joins Harrison Drury from WHN Solicitors, will work with both landlords and tenants, advising on property acquisitions and disposals and other property development matters.

Saher, who joins from Forbes Solicitors, will also support clients on a range of property matters, including secured lending and finance agreements, leases and development projects.

Earlier this year, Harrison Drury expanded its Clitheroe base, moving its 25-strong team into a larger office after seeing significant client growth in the region. This double appointment shows further commitment to clients in the region, by supporting its offering and ability to deliver great service.

Nicola Beneduce, partner in Harrison Drury’s commercial property team, said: “Commercial property is such an important part of the region’s economy, but it can also be a complex area for businesses to navigate.

“By welcoming Catherine and Saher to the team, we’re strengthening the support we can offer, and their expertise means we can help even more clients in the region. Combined with our recent move, these appointments reflect both the demand we’re seeing and our commitment to being there for business and property owners.”

Catherine added: “Harrison Drury has an excellent reputation in commercial property and that was a huge draw for me. It’s great to be joining a team that so many businesses already trust, and I’m excited to contribute my skills to support clients with their property needs and future growth.”

Saher said: “It’s a great time to be joining Harrison Drury’s Clitheroe office and one of the region’s largest commercial property teams. I’m looking forward to working closely with local clients and offering clear, practical advice on their property matters, helping them to move projects forward with confidence.”

Harrison Drury’s commercial property team is one of the largest specialist groups in the North West, comprising 42 professionals operating across eight offices in the region. The team is led by partners Hannah Hughes and Nicola Beneduce.