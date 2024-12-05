Fun, Fizz and Festivities raised over £73,000 at Rainbow Hub Ball 2024

Fun, Fizz and Festivities were on display at Rainbow Hub’s Annual Ball on Saturday 30th November when the generosity of companies and guests raised over £73,000 for the Lancashire based charity which supports children and young people with neurological and physical disabilities.

The event, hosted by ITV Granada Reports presenter, Paul Crone, was supported by main sponsors Fletchers Solicitors, TMT Construction and Preston North End Football Club, together with many others including CGS Removals, ViewSonic, Sunsynk, Mitie, PremFina, TaxGem, Heineken and all those who sponsored tables and donated prizes.

Over 180 glamorous guests enjoyed a drink on arrival at The Villa, Wrea Green and later, a delicious three course meal. They took part in a silent auction where they tried to outbid other guests for hundreds of fantastic prizes from afternoon tea and beauty vouchers to signed football shirts, beautiful art, theatre tickets, hampers and festive gift boxes. One lucky guest won a £500 Parkdean Resorts Holiday Voucher in a Truth or False Prize Game and others won a variety of prizes in the raffle.

Dazzling prizes in the Live Auction included a beautiful painting by Rainbow Hub service user Nicole Walker, Calista Art which raised £3,400; art by Claire Wright and Anthony Hunter; a London break with tickets for Strictly Come Dancing; a relaxing break in the Lake District and an Executive Box at Preston North End.

Fun and festivities at Rainbow Hub Ball 2024

Guests enjoyed music by pianist Harrison Crane and baffling magic by Shaun Boardman during the reception. Later a guest appearance by YouTube sensation, Lucy Thomas, was followed by music from the fantastic Wicker Men and everyone danced the night away.

Lyndsay Fahey, Chief Executive, Rainbow Hub said, “We were absolutely thrilled with the success of the evening. There are so many fantastic people who have helped make this happen that we can’t name them all but they know who they are and how much we appreciate their support. I must, however, say a special thank you to Paul Crone for hosting the event, our main supporters Fletchers Solicitors, TMT Construction and Preston North End Football Club and our fantastic fundraising team and staff at Rainbow Hub.”

She continued, “And to everyone who joined us for the evening, bid in the auctions and are helping us to continue to offer our much-needed services – thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

It has been an amazing year which included the building of our new school and opening our first classroom in the existing building while the build took place. All of this and the support we give to the children and families, is only possible because of the generosity of so many companies and people. You are all wonderful.”

Nicole Walker (centre) Calista Art at Rainbow Hub Ball 2024

Anyone who would like to know more about the work of the charity, or support them, can visit

ring 01704 823276

or follow them on social media @rainbowhubnw