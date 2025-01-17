EcoGiants Leads the Charge for Energy Saving Week in Lancashire

By Dan Johnson
Contributor
Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:57 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 13:12 BST
As Energy Saving Week approaches (20–26 January 2025), Lancashire-based energy experts EcoGiants are encouraging local households and businesses to take simple yet impactful steps to reduce their energy bills and carbon footprints.

With energy costs remaining a pressing concern, EcoGiants is committed to supporting the Lancashire community by offering practical advice, free consultations, and showcasing innovative solutions that make energy-saving accessible and affordable.

Christian Gillibrand, Founder at EcoGiants, said:"Energy Saving Week is the perfect time to reflect on how we use energy and explore ways to save money while making a positive impact on the environment. Lancashire has the potential to lead by example, and we’re here to help residents and businesses achieve that."

How Lancashire Residents Can Save Energy

EcoGiants is sharing actionable tips for making homes and businesses more energy-efficient:

Upgrade to energy-efficient appliances: Modern appliances use significantly less energy, helping to reduce running costs.Improve insulation: Ensuring walls, lofts, and floors are insulated keeps heat in and reduces reliance on heating systems.Install solar panels: Renewable energy systems like solar panels not only cut energy bills but also reduce dependency on traditional grid power.

EcoGiants recently completed a successful solar installation at Hurst Green Football Club, in partnership with Ribble Valley Borough Council, setting a benchmark for community-driven energy-saving projects.

Financial Support Available

EcoGiants is also highlighting the range of grants and schemes available to residents, including:

Great British Insulation Scheme (GBIS)

Boiler Upgrade Scheme

Home Upgrade Grant (Phase 2)

ECO Scheme

These initiatives provide financial assistance for energy-saving measures such as heat pumps, insulation, and solar installations. EcoGiants offers guidance on how to access these schemes, ensuring that residents and businesses can take full advantage.

Why Saving Energy Matters

Lancashire homes and businesses contribute significantly to the UK’s overall carbon emissions. EcoGiants believes that improving energy efficiency is a win-win solution—reducing costs while addressing climate change. Small changes like draught-proofing and thermostat adjustments, combined with larger investments in renewable energy, can make a substantial difference.

Get Involved in Energy Saving Week

To mark Energy Saving Week, EcoGiants is offering free energy consultations to Lancashire residents and businesses throughout the week. These consultations provide tailored advice on how to improve energy efficiency and reduce costs.

For more information, visit www.ecogiants.co.uk or contact the EcoGiants team directly at [insert contact details].

About EcoGiants

EcoGiants is a trusted provider of retrofit insulation, solar installations, and smart energy-saving solutions based in Lancashire. Accredited by NAPIT, Gas Safe, and ISO, the company is dedicated to helping homes and businesses reduce energy consumption and embrace sustainable practices.

