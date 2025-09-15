Date for your diary: ELHT AGM
East Lancashire NHS Hospitals Trust's Annual General Meeting (AGM) takes place on Tuesday, September 23.
It is a chance for people to find out more about the work of the Trust over the past 12 months and the meeting is open to everyone.
The annual report and accounts will be presented, along with updates about plans for the year ahead.
The meeting will take place from 4pm on September 23, in the Auditorium, Learning Centre, Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.
Please email [email protected] if you would like to attend.