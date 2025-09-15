Date for your diary: ELHT AGM

By ELHT Communications
Contributor
Published 15th Sep 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2025, 17:16 BST
Community Mattersplaceholder image
Community Matters
East Lancashire NHS Hospitals Trust's Annual General Meeting (AGM) takes place on Tuesday, September 23.

It is a chance for people to find out more about the work of the Trust over the past 12 months and the meeting is open to everyone.

Most Popular

The annual report and accounts will be presented, along with updates about plans for the year ahead.

The meeting will take place from 4pm on September 23, in the Auditorium, Learning Centre, Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

Please email [email protected] if you would like to attend.

Related topics:AGM
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice