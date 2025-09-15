Date for your diary: ELHT AGM

Community Matters

East Lancashire NHS Hospitals Trust's Annual General Meeting (AGM) takes place on Tuesday, September 23.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a chance for people to find out more about the work of the Trust over the past 12 months and the meeting is open to everyone.

The annual report and accounts will be presented, along with updates about plans for the year ahead.

The meeting will take place from 4pm on September 23, in the Auditorium, Learning Centre, Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

Please email [email protected] if you would like to attend.