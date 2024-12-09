Collaborate Business Solutions Celebrates Rapid International Growth

Collaborate Business Solutions, founded by Louisa Scanlan in Clitheroe, is delighted to announce significant international growth and its continued success in delivering transformative leadership and talent development programmes across the globe. The firm has achieved an impressive 40% increase in sales compared to the same period last year, cementing its status as a trusted partner for global businesses.

At the heart of this international success is Collaborate’s ongoing work with global dairy leader, Arla, throughout 2024. This partnership has seen the creation and roll-out of the innovative programme: Powerful Conversations To date, Powerful Conversations has reached more than 250 managers within six months. This expansion has taken Collaborate far beyond its UK base, including a recent visit to Buenos Aires, Argentina, marking a key milestone in its international journey.

Reflecting on the experience, Louisa Scanlan remarked: “Business travel has always been a dream of mine, but I never imagined that my work would take me to such incredible places. Our project with Arla led us to the beautiful city of Buenos Aires—a journey that combined the vibrancy of the local culture with the fulfilment of our professional mission.

"We took the opportunity to explore this extraordinary city, experiencing everything from its rich heritage to the awe-inspiring Iguazu Falls. It was truly a moment where work and personal passion intertwined.”

The visit to Buenos Aires was not only an opportunity for growth but a testament to the impact of Collaborate’s programmes. The feedback from local leaders attending the sessions was overwhelmingly positive, underscoring the value and effectiveness of their approach.

The international growth of Collaborate Business Solutions illustrates its commitment to bringing transformative change to leadership and talent development across diverse cultural contexts. With each milestone, Louisa Scanlan and her team continue to redefine what it means to lead and inspire on a global scale.