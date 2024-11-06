Celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton inspires future stylists at Nelson & Colne College

Renowned celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton, regarded as hairdressing royalty, brought his expertise and passion to Accrington and Rossendale College (ARC) recently, inspiring Hair and Beauty students from across Nelson and Colne College Group (NCCG) with insights from his remarkable career.

With over three decades in the industry, Andrew has held prestigious titles including British Hairdresser of the Year and British Hair Icon.

His visit was a valuable learning experience for students, with demonstrations, a lively Q&A session, and candid stories from his career as a celebrity stylist.

Andrew’s visit was part of the college’s commitment to providing students with valuable, real-world learning experiences that prepare them to enter the workforce.

Known for his passion and dedication to mentoring young talent, Andrew demonstrated a variety of advanced hairdressing techniques, offered styling tips, and discussed key industry trends.

During the Q&A session, students had the unique opportunity to ask questions about his professional career, from his beginnings to becoming a highly respected figure in hairdressing and having his work grace global magazines from cover to editorial.

Andrew said: “It’s always exciting to connect with the next generation of hair professionals. Seeing their enthusiasm and drive is really rewarding and inspiring to me. I hope that by sharing my experiences, from celebrity styling to everyday salon work, they’ll see that there are no limits to what they can achieve in this industry with hard work and passion. It’s the best job in the world.”

In addition to the hands-on demonstrations, Andrew spoke about his professional journey, offering students an honest look at the dedication required to succeed. He shared advice on building a personal brand, understanding client needs, and staying adaptable in a constantly evolving industry.

Lenita Knight, Curriculum Lead in Hair, Beauty and Aesthetics at NCCG, emphasised the importance of the visit for students: “Andrew’s visit is invaluable to our students, not only for the skills and insights he shared but for the motivation he brings.

“He’s a true inspiration, showing them firsthand that hard work and ambition can lead to incredible opportunities. Our goal is to provide students with these transformative experiences so they can enter the workforce with confidence.”

Erin Leyland, a Level 3 Hair Professional student said: “Meeting Andrew Barton was a great experience. His story really motivated me to keep pushing myself. Watching him work and hearing his advice has shown me that there’s no limit to what we can achieve if we’re passionate and dedicated.”

NCCG, prides itself and places great importance on raising students’ aspirations by delivering high-quality, work-ready training and providing valuable exposure to industry leaders like Andrew Barton.

Lisa O'Loughlin CEO and Principal of NCCG said: “Empowering our students with the skills, confidence, and inspiration they need to succeed, in whatever field of work they choose, is really important to us and what we strive to achieve.

“By working closely with businesses and industry experts like Andrew Barton, we ensure our students gain real-world insights and practical knowledge that make them truly work-ready. These experiences are invaluable in helping them see what’s possible and aim higher in their careers.”