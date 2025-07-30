Celebrating 160 Years of Community: Church and Community Centre’s First Foundation Stone Honoured

Emmanuel Church and Plungington Community Centre are proudly marking a historic milestone - 160 years since the laying of the very first foundation stone. On 31st July 1865, the foundations were set for what would become not only a church and day school, but a lasting hub for community, educationand faith in the Plungington area.

To honour this occasion, Jim Berry, a long-standing member of the Emmanuel community since 1962, shared his reflections on the building’s enduring place in the life of his neighbourhood.

“The building has been very much a part of my life, first as a pupil at Emmanuel Day School, then as part of the church and community centre,” said Jim. “It’s always been part of my week, and I’ve seen it thrive through decades of change.”

The land on which Emmanuel Church stands was officially signed over to the Manchester Diocese on 15th September 1865. From that point, it served as the Emmanuel Day School and later as the church itself, forming the heart of community life. Today, the main hall, once the original school building, continues to host a range of local activities as part of Plungington Community Centre.

Jim Berry with his 100 year commemorative cup.

Jim, who attended the school from 1962 to 1968, recalled the pride of receiving a commemorative gold-rimmed mug during the school’s centenary in 1965, a memento he still proudly displays at home. “It was a big occasion. Every pupil received one and I’ve kept mine safe ever since.”

Over the years, Emmanuel has been a place of music, drama and even international football matches. Jim fondly remembers a game played in the old school playground, now the village square, against a visiting American brass band. “It’s one of those special memories that shows how central this place has always been to the local community.”

Today, under the management of Caritas Care, Plungington Community Centre continues to thrive, serving as a vital resource for local residents. Jim noted the strong and supportive relationship between the church and Caritas Care: “It’s fantastic to see that the commitment to this community hasn’t faded. The building may have changed, but the heart of it remains the same.”

Ben Clayton, Plungington Community Centre Manager said, “It’s truly inspiring to hear the stories of what Plungington Community Centre has meant (and continues to mean) to those who spend time here. The centre has been a lifeline for so many, past and present, and I’m incredibly proud to be part of its ongoing journey. For the past 10 years, Caritas Care has had the privilege of running the centre, creating a welcoming and inclusive hub where people of all ages and backgrounds can come together, take part in activities they enjoy, learn new skills, and build lasting friendships.”

Ben Clayton, Plungtington Community Centre Manager with Jim Berry

As Emmanuel Church and Plungington Community Centre approaches another anniversary next year, celebrating the opening of the original day school, the community is being encouraged to share their memories and stories. If you have a story to share, contact Ben Clayton on 01772 827840.

“This place holds a special connection for so people,” Jim added. “It would be wonderful to hear from others who were part of the Emmanuel journey.”