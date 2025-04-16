Caremark expands its services into Preston: Meeting local demand and helping ease pressures on the region's health and social care systems

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Caremark, one of the UK’s leading home care providers, has officially expanded into Preston to meet growing community demand and help alleviate pressures on the region’s health and social care systems.

Officially opened by the Mayor of Preston, Phil Crowe, on 8th April, Caremark Preston will provide personalised in-home care services designed to improve quality of life and support independent living. These services include elderly care, diabetes specialist care, respite care, hospital discharge support, long-term and end-of-life care, Alzheimer’s and dementia care, companionship and home help, night and live-in care, and reablement services.

Speaking at the launch event, the Mayor thanked the Caremark Preston team for their dedication and emphasised the importance of their role within the community, stating: “We have an aging population in this country and city. People want to remain independent as they grow older, and the majority wish to stay in their homes for as long as possible.”

He also praised the staff for their commitment to a demanding profession and highlighted the vital role carers play in supporting some of Preston’s most vulnerable residents.

Mayor of Preston Phil Crowe opening the office with Muhammad Iqbal Managing Director and Owner of Caremark Preston

The driving force behind this local expansion is Muhammad Iqbal, Managing Director and Owner of Caremark Preston. With existing partnerships in place with Preston City Council, Muhammad and his team already support NHS referrals and private clients. They also collaborate with key community organisations such as Macmillan Cancer Support, Dementia Friends, and the Air Ambulance.

Muhammad is now building further connections, including with the Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees hospital discharges. This collaboration will enable Caremark Preston to provide seamless support for NHS referrals from hospitals across the region, including Royal Preston Hospital.

Recognising the potential of this partnership, the Mayor invited Muhammad to Preston Town Hall to explore further opportunities to work together for the benefit of the community.

As part of his commitment to delivering exceptional care, Muhammad is actively recruiting a team of dedicated care assistants to serve Preston and the surrounding areas. His focus on hiring locally reflects a deep-rooted commitment to community wellbeing, seeking individuals who are compassionate, reliable, and driven by a desire to make a difference.

Speaking after the Mayor’s address, Muhammad shared his motivation:

“I have been blessed career-wise. I’ve worked in HR, finance and operations, but I’ve never felt completely fulfilled - until now. Having seen the demand for home care services increase exponentially, I knew I wanted to help and realised the vast number of Preston residents I could assist by opening a Caremark branch in the region.

“I was aware of Caremark’s accomplished history of providing personalised care tailored to each customer’s unique needs, and this is what really appealed. Now that I’m contributing to the community, I’m giving back to the people who live here; I know that this is where I belong and what I was meant to do.

“With such high demand for care in the area, I’m now looking to hire more care assistants who embody the company's core values of reliability, hard work, compassion, and empathy. All staff members are fully trained and undergo mandatory and specialised training to provide customers with the highest level of care. As a company, Caremark is committed to supporting employee growth and career development, offering various opportunities for professional development and providing a supportive network to assist with their growth and advancement within the company.”

Caremark’s Joint CEO, David Glover, concluded:

“Caremark currently has 136 offices nationwide. Our 5,500+ care assistants now handle approximately 4,500 publicly-funded and 2,500 private customers across the UK. The demand for home care assistance has increased dramatically in recent years. We are actively trying to be part of the solution to the care crisis, so we are delighted that Muhammad has expanded the Caremark home care services into the region. We look forward to seeing the impact his team will have on the Preston area and its residents by enabling customers to live in their own homes and enhance their quality of life.”