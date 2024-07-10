Blackburn Business Launch National Survey for Taxi and Private Hire Drivers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today, a local Blackburn business, TaxiPlus, announced the launch of a new survey initiative in partnership with leading industry news source TaxiPoint. The aptly named 'National Taxi and Private Hire Driver Survey' is aiming to be the largest driver-informed survey ever conducted in the UK.

TaxiPlus, the UK's leading provider of safeguarding and screening solutions for UK taxi and private hire licensing teams, handles thousands of DBS Checks for drivers every year. This new survey seeks to engage with drivers nationwide, offering a detailed snapshot of the industry.

The survey covers nine sections, including health and wellbeing, work habits and industry hot topics, to get a clear picture of drivers' perspectives on various industry issues. It’s open to all UK taxi and private hire drivers and takes about 5-10 minutes to complete. Drivers who participate will be entered into a draw for a £500 Amazon gift card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This independent survey has been a long-time goal for both TaxiPlus and TaxiPoint. The data collected will highlight key industry trends from the drivers’ viewpoint and could influence future policy changes.

TaxiPlus General Manager, Ryan Sidley and CMO, Matt Payne at the Institute of Licensing NTC23

Ryan Sidley, General Manager of TaxiPlus, shared his excitement about the survey:

“We're thrilled to launch this survey, which could really help shape the future of the industry for drivers. We hear about the challenges drivers face every year while processing DBS Checks, and we hope the survey’s findings will provide valuable insights for all industry stakeholders.”

Perry Richardson, Founder of TaxiPoint and a London black taxi driver, urged drivers to take part:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I encourage everyone in the taxi and private hire sector to share their opinions. Since starting TaxiPoint, I’ve wanted to create a neutral survey that truly captures the voice of drivers across the UK. This survey can help us understand what’s working and what’s not, both locally and nationally. With enough participation, it could become a vital tool for influencing policy changes to make the industry better for everyone.”