Walton-le-Dale pub to keep licence after 'shocking' fight during Euro 2020 final put future at risk

The Hunters faced closure this week but after negotiations with all parties concerned a set of measures has been agreed that will act as a deterrent from future anti-social behaviour.

Officers at South Ribble Borough Council, which is responsible for licensing the premises, were appalled by what had been reported to them and supported the police's call for the licence to be reviewed.

Councillor Bill Evans, Cabinet Member for Planning, Business Support and Regeneration, said: "Our role is to ensure that people can enjoy venues like this safely and the behaviour witnessed that night was absolutely shocking and fell well below the standards we'd expect.

The Hunters pub in Walton-le-Dale will keep its licence after a brawl erupted during the Euro 2020 Final. (Credit: Google)

"It's very rare to see a premises like this facing closure but this showed the severity of what had happened and the complete failure of management at the pub.

"Having said that it is important to support local businesses where we can and the outcome and stringent measures imposed means all the efforts of the owners to keep the venue going through the pandemic will not go to waste and the jobs of those employed will be supported."

A hearing was due to take place on Monday but after detailed discussions took place the agreement to the measures from all parties means it is no longer needed.

The measures will see the licence suspended for 48 hours and a number of conditions imposed meaning that any activities like those planned for the night need to be thoroughly planned and risk assessed with relevant measures and the police and council informed well in advance.

Councillor James Flannery, Chair of South Ribble Borough Council's Licensing Committee, said: "The disgraceful scenes on July 11 were triggered by the poor management of the premises and it caused a huge amount of concern for local residents and put the safety of those inside at risk.

"This meaningful action is required, not necessarily as a punishment, but a deterrent to prevent this happening again.

"I'm pleased we got to a position where everyone was agreeable to the measures being put forward.

"The vast majority of venues in the borough are well managed but this is a reminder of how important it is to plan events properly to avoid things escalating out of hand."

The full list of conditions imposed is as follows following the review of the licence:

- Updated CCTV conditions

- Prior to licensable activities being carried out at the premises, a risk assessment will be carried out to determine whether door supervisors are required - this risk assessment will be made available to a Police Officer and authorised officers upon request.

- When a large event is being held using the external area of the premise for standing and where large screens are being used, or in the event of a beer festival being held (Large Event), then Police Licensing and the licensing authority will be made aware at least 7 days prior to the event, or if not possible, as soon as practicably possible and will provide a written events plan with an event risk assessment. The event plan shall have regard to any applicable Covid-19 related guidance issued by the Government which is current at the time of the event.

- When door supervisors are employed, the DPS or in their absence the person in charge shall request door supervisors to wear high visibility clothing the nature to be agreed with the police.

- Keep and maintain a door supervisor log book

- Customers will be prevented from leaving the premises (including the car park) with any unsealed bottles or glasses.

- A written dispersal policy will be implemented

- Before any amplified regulated entertainment takes place within the outdoors areas of the premises, a Speaker Management System will be used. The limit will be set following consultation with the Council’s Environmental Health Department.

- Children under the age of 18 must vacate the premise by 10pm

