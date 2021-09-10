Woman sexually assaulted in her bed after man sneaks into Lancaster flat

The victim - a middle aged woman - was sexually assaulted after a man entered her flat in Morely Road at around 11pm last night (September 9).

The offender has been described as a short male who was wearing a light-coloured jacket and dark trousers.

An investigation has been launched and detectives are keen to speak to anyone who may have doorbell camera footage, dashcam or CCTV.

Det Chief Insp James Edmonds, of West CID, said: "I appreciate that the report of an incident of this nature - while thankfully rare - will cause concern in the local area and I would reassure people that we are doing all we can to identify and apprehend the offender.

"The victim is being supported by officers and I have a team of detectives and uniformed officers who are working on the case.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area yesterday evening or who has any footage which could assist should get in touch."

Police patrols have been increased in the area and anyone with concerns will be able to speak to an officer directly.

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting log number 1635 of Sept 9.

You can also report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.