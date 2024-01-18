Owner Jay Oates said after a 'long and hard decision' he has decided to sell up.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tipsy Chef Street Food in Preston, famed for its smash burgers, 'dirty' fries and fried chicken which sees people travel far and wide for a taste, is selling one of its sites.

The popular eatery which is located at Preston Flag Market and at Lancaster Road where the former Taco & Tequila used to be is selling the Flag Market site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announcing the news on their Facebook page earlier this week, owner Jay Oates said for customers not to panic as they were just merely merging the two sites and would be extending their opening hours to seven days a week.

He said: "WE ARE MOVING.

"Don’t panic just putting all our eggs into 1 basket!

"After a long and hard decision I’ve decided to sell our Market unit AS IS and open Tipsy restaurant 7 days a week!

"We will also be offering delivery in the evening finally!"

He added: "So, if anyone is interested in taking on my baby in the market please reach out. I’d love to offer some advice and help the next person make a success of the spot!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that the market would still be open for business until they found a buyer.

The popular eat in or takeaway restaurant opened in April 2022 securing its place as a firm favourite with customers.

It is also famed for its quirky food names and Tipsy Challenges that leave most sweating.