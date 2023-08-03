Tipsy Chef Street Food, based at Preston Flag Market, will be getting a sister site at Lancaster Road where the former Taco & Tequila used to be, to cope with its huge customer demand.

Owner Jay Oates – an experienced chef with 10 years’ experience, commented on the business’ Facebook account yesterday that the new premises would be open all night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “27th August. Are you ready for our GRAND OPENING of Tipsy Chef Restaurant & Bar!? Day by day the restaurant is getting closer and closer to being ready.

"Told you something big was coming….Don’t worry Tipsy Chef Street Food will remain open usual hours but our new Bar and Restaurant will be open all night long getting you tipsy and fed!”