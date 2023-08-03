News you can trust since 1886
Tipsy Chef Street Food in Preston announces opening date for new bar and restaurant

Mark August bank holiday weekend in your calendars as a popular street food eaterie in Preston will be opening a new bar and restaurant.
By Emma Downey
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:57 BST- 1 min read

Tipsy Chef Street Food, based at Preston Flag Market, will be getting a sister site at Lancaster Road where the former Taco & Tequila used to be, to cope with its huge customer demand.

Owner Jay Oates – an experienced chef with 10 years’ experience, commented on the business’ Facebook account yesterday that the new premises would be open all night.

He said: “27th August. Are you ready for our GRAND OPENING of Tipsy Chef Restaurant & Bar!? Day by day the restaurant is getting closer and closer to being ready.

"Told you something big was coming….Don’t worry Tipsy Chef Street Food will remain open usual hours but our new Bar and Restaurant will be open all night long getting you tipsy and fed!”

The popular restaurant which opened in April 2022, serves up bao buns, smash burgers, dirty fries and freakshakes to eat in or take away, and is famed for its quirky food names and Tipsy challenges that leave most sweating.

