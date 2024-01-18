Sam was just 18 months old when his family was told he had retinoblastoma.

A 10-year-old boy who lost an eye after being diagnosed with a rare cancer now wears an artificial one in its place.

Sam Levent, from Leyland was just 18 months old when his family was told he had retinoblastoma - an eye cancer that begins in the retina.

Doctors at the Royal Preston Hospital found a tumour behind his right eye and soon afterwards he underwent a seven-hour operation to remove it.

Sam's mum Nicky told BBC News, "We were bathing him one night and noticed he had a bit of a shadow over his right eye.

"We booked him in with the doctor and they could see he had a tumour."

He now wears an artificial eye and takes it out himself to clean it - and has even done this at school to show his friends.

He was recognised for his bravery by the charity who named him as their "CHECT Champion" last year after he urged children at his school to wear crazy glasses for a day in exchange for a donation.

Nicky added: "If people don't know, they don't know, they just think he's got a lazy eye because it's slightly lower but that's it." "I've been called to school because he's taken it out after his friends asked him to."

He now hopes to raise money for the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust (CHECT).

The charity supports people affected by retinoblastoma, helping families cope with the diagnosis and funding research.

Sam, who supports his local team Preston North End as well as Manchester United, is planning a football-themed fundraiser later this year

Retinoblastoma most commonly affects young children, but can rarely occur in adults.

The main symptom is a white glow or white reflection in the centre of the eye (pupil).

The best treatments depend on the size and location of the tumor, whether cancer has spread to areas other than the eye, your child's overall health, and your own preferences.