Jenny Burke and Nick Hodgson become Forbes Solicitors’ third and fourth partners in Forbes’ 13-strong corporate and restructuring team, while Gemma Duxbury in the governance, procurement and information team, and Craig MacKenzie in the crime team, have also become partners.

The four promotions see Forbes Solicitors’ partnership grow to 57 partners across the North of England and follow a series of successes across the firm’s specialisms during the past 12 months.

Jenny Burke has played a key role in the development of the firm’s Greater Manchester strategy as well as leading some of the team’s largest transactions.

Forbes Solicitors has made a raft of promotions. Pictured from left to right are: Gemma Duxberry, Craig MacKenzie, Jenny Burke and Nick Hodgson

Nick Hodgson’s promotion follows his strong management of a portfolio of clients, leadership on significant deals and a lead role in the development and training of all corporate team members.

The corporate and restructuring team have completed deals totalling more than £170m in the last twelve months.

Gemma Duxbury has been instrumental in helping public sector organisations to address changing procurement regulations, supporting local authority schools to navigate the process of academisation and managing public contracts, as well as working closely with private sector businesses to manage data protection and governance structures amidst growing remote working trends.

Craig MacKenzie has also been made head of the crime department’s High-Profile and Private Crime Division. Craig, a specialist in regulatory crime, is a Higher Court Advocate with rights of audience in all criminal courts.

Other promotions have seen seven professionals become associates and another seven move up to senior associates.

Pauline Rigby, managing partner, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many promotions across many of our different specialisms. Each promotion marks a well-deserved personal achievement underpinned by a vast amount of effort, time and commitment.