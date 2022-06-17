Gym Gear is planning a 5,000 sq ft increase of its warehouse storage facility, set to be completed this summer, and a recruitment drive to expand the Gym Gear sales team.

The Roman Way-based firm launched in 2005, and is headed by co-directors, father and son team Roy and David Bulcock, and Richard Lambert.

It specialises in providing gym design, equipment, and gym installation to businesses across the UK.

It provides facility layout, gym designs, financing options, marketing support, and technical support, alongside a complete range of gym equipment for businesses and public sector organisations, with recent clients including LinkedIn, ITV, Boohoo, Stay City Aparthotels and the NHS.

Demand for Gym Gear’s services and products has increased significantly over the last 12 months, as the company has experienced a strong bounce-back following the initial disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it has enjoyed bumper profits, making this the 17th consecutive year of growth and now, with the additional investment into the warehouse expansion, it will be able to meet the increased demand from its customers.

Gym Gear director, Roy Bulcock said: “We are delighted to expand our warehouse provision, and as a result, we will be able to store significantly more stock, which in turn will enable us to fulfil orders for our customers even quicker than we have before.

“As with other businesses, the world shipping container crisis, and the pandemic, have affected our delivery times over the last year, as stock has been delayed reaching us from overseas. Although this didn’t affect our business directly, and our customers have remained happy with our service, we want to ensure that we can design, deliver, and install a full gym as quickly as possible, and now with the investment in our warehouse expansion, we will be able to do just that.”