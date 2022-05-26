Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Wilson Homes made the donation to Key Unlocking Futures as part of its community fund programme.

Key Unlocking Futures aims to help people experiencing difficult times and take back control, by providing the facilities, support and services to help them build better lives.

It focuses on an individual’s strengths and needs rather than a specific problem and has offered support for the last 27 years to some of the most deprived communities in Leyland.

With its community centre, The Base in Leyland it runs a number of free support services including its Community Café which offers a friendly space for people to come together, access support, as well as food and drinks.

The donation will be used to develop activities, provide craft sessions and kickstart pampering sessions and beauty therapy training to be delivered during the summer holidays.

Jayne Allison, business development manager at Key Unlocking Futures, said: “At a time when people on the lowest incomes are likely to be struggling with fuel and living costs, mental health, and homelessness our work is more important than ever. Charities like ours would not be able to provide such a diverse range of support without such generous donations.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, a lot of the people we work with did not have access to digital devices through lack of skills, equipment and connectivity meaning support was more limited, despite an increase in demand.”Philippa Stewart, sales director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “It is important to us as a leading housebuilder to recognise and support local charities and organisations which help the communities near our developments.”