Key Unlocking Futures Ltd, a charity which helps people going through tough times to take back control of their lives, is inviting the community to attend its Big Sponsored Sleep Out this spring.

The event takes place at Lancashire Football Association (LFA), in Leyland, on Friday May 13, from 8pm until 6am the following morning.

The Mayor of South Ribble, Councillor Jane Bell, will officially open the event and talk to young people who have experienced homelessness and are now living in supported housing run by Key. She will also meet those who are taking part in the sleep out.

Jayne Allison, Business Development Manager at Key

There will be a quiz and raffle, and people are encouraged to bring their own games, as well as sleeping bags, blankets, food and drink. The cafe at LFA will also be open.

Businesses are being encouraged to organise teams to sign up, but individuals can also register.

Under 18s are not allowed, but families can still take part by sleeping out in their own back garden or pitch a tent up in their homes.

Ursula Patten, Operations Director at Key, which is based in Leyland, said: We also want to include as many families as we can in our sponsored event through a virtual sleep out, asking them to sleep out in their own gardens under the stars.

“It’s important we say that of course we know this type of activity could never compare to what it is really like to sleep rough, but it does enable us to shine a spotlight on homelessness and allow us to raise much needed funds for our charity.

“Money raised through the sponsorship event will allow us to continue to deliver much needed services across Lancashire.

Key supports people to build brighter futures, by offering a range of services to help them to find a home, gain employment, connect with their community and boost their health and wellbeing.

Registration for the Big Sponsored Sleep Out event is £20 and for the virtual sleep out is £10.

To sign up, visit www.keycharity.org.uk/key-s-big-sponsored-sleep-out/

Key is also looking for a business to sponsor or donate refreshments for the event.