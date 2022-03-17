Preston Vocational Centre strikes gold with leading housebuilder

The Lancashire housebuilder, dedicated to making valuable contributions to the communities in which it builds, wanted to help the Preston-based charity as a way of helping the wider community.

Preston Vocational Centre was set up 13 years ago to provide vocational training in construction skills to children, young people and adults.

David Wilson Homes donates £2,000 to Preston Vocational Centre.

The work PVC does helps people gain new skills and qualifications, so they can go onto further education or training or secure a job.

Some of these qualifications include skills that are vital to the housebuilding and construction industry, including bricklaying, carpentry and joinery.

Martin Grayson, Centre Manager at Preston Vocational Centre, said: “Since the opening, we have seen over 6,000 learners come through our door, many of whom had disengaged from other types of education. Seeing our students progress and learn crucial skills like bricklaying, plastering, painting or plumbing is so rewarding.

“Financial contributions, such as our patronage packages, allow PVC to fund vital resources for our learners, for example, safety boots, paint and paintbrushes. PVC is also keen to engage with employers, giving young people an insight into the world of work, or perhaps even an apprenticeship opportunity with them.”

PVC received the first prize for ‘The Educational Establishment of the Year’ at the Be Inspired Business Awards ceremony in September 2021, with judges being extremely impressed by the number of students that have benefitted from the centre since it opened in 2009, along with how the organisation responded to the impacts of Covid-19.

Andrew Taylor, planning director at David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We are always looking to support organisations and charities in the areas in which we build and we have thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Preston Vocational Centre in this endeavour.

“I was very impressed upon my visit to its facilities and could see the care and attention to detail they have put into ensuring their pupils have the highest standard of education in their chosen fields.