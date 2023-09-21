Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Asjed Rafiq of Watling Street Road has applied to Preston City Council to change the use of The Old Dog Inn, in Church Street, into an eating establishment at ground floor, with a 10 bedsit rooms and shared kitchens over two floors above.

To facilitate this the change of use, Mr Rafiq is also seeking permisison for the demolition of the roof and rear portion of wall, as well as internal alterations.

The building, which is Grade II-listed, has been vacant since 2018 and the fabric is being damaged by water penetration and suffering from vandalism.

This is what the pub looks like now.

"Ruined”

In an application form to the city council, it has been stated that Growth Lancashire – a heritage and conservation partnership – “have not been in favour of the works to be carried out”, but an agent for the applicant states: “All remaining historic features have been ruined and separate structural engineers

reports have proved works required to the building are urgent.”

They say the proposed development includes internal restoration works “to improve the functionality of the property and to help make the spaces more practical” and that “There will be minimal changes to the front elevations, such as new windows to have similar appearance to the existing. All elevations where safe and practically possible to have the historic work restored.”

There has been no mention of which restaurant might use the space.

History

Heritage consultant Garry Miller has described The Old Dog Inn as “one of the town’s most important inns”.

The inn is thought to have been established on this site in 1715 and was used as an early Methodist meeting place later in the century. It was

built to replace an earlier Dog Inn, which stood in a different location and was destroyed during the Battle of Preston, the final conflict in the Jacobite uprising of 1715.

The site also used to comprise a stables which were said to were said to accommodate up to 60 horses in the 1880s.